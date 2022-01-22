(Video) Watch as Steven Gerrard tells the Everton fans to “F**k off” and pulls tongues after Aston Villa’s victory

Steven Gerrard has had a happy return to Goodison Park as he celebrated Aston Villa’s victory in front of the Everton fans.

After staring out the same set of supporters at half-time, our former captain was then given the opportunity to rub it in their faces even more after the final whistle.

The 41-year-old walked over to the corner where his fans were situated and whilst he was on his way down the tunnel he managed to express some of his joy to the on-watching Evertonians.

Our former No.8 stuck his tongue out at the Toffees and then can be seen to shout: “F**k off!” before letting out a huge smile.

It’s safe to say he enjoyed that one and will always remember his first return to the other side of Stanley Park as a manager, with his side travelling back home with all three points.

Think we can all agree that it means a little bit more for Stevie G to get one over the Blues.

You can watch the video of Gerrard courtesy of BBC Sport (via @RobCOYR):

Gerrard telling the Everton fans to fuck off 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0BM5tMm8Vr — Robbo🔴 (@RobCOYR) January 22, 2022

