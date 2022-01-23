Ex-Red hopeful Mo Salah ‘can come to an agreement’ with Liverpool on a fresh contract

Adam Lallana has admitted that he’d like to see Mo Salah extend his stay at Liverpool and claimed that his former side will be ‘desperate’ to keep the Egyptian.

The 33-year-old played alongside our No. 11 during his time at the club and he explained that the former Roma man has the ‘right amount of confidence and arrogance’.

‘Mo is a world class player, not just a world class player but a world class human,” the ex-Red told Sky Sports (via the Metro).

‘I was fortunate enough to play with him for three or for years. He’s very humble with the right amount of confidence and arrogance.

‘His form over the last few years, the numbers he’s got is there for everyone to see so of course Liverpool are going to be desperate to keep him.

‘Keep him for another three, four years maybe and I hope they can come to an agreement.’

Mo has admitted that he wants to stay at the club but contract talks have been ongoing for some time now which is cause for growing concern amongst many Liverpool supporters.

He’s the Premier League’s top scorer on 16 goals and has been instrumental for us ever since he arrived from Roma.

It would be criminal to see him leave the club whilst he’s in the form of his life and it would cost us a serious amount of money to replace him.

I think we all agree with Lallana’s comments – let’s hope the contract can be sorted sooner rather than later.