Gary Lineker issues verdict on Liverpool’s highly controversial penalty award in Palace win after VAR intervention

Gary Lineker shared his thoughts via Twitter on Liverpool’s controversial award of a penalty in the latter end of the second-half at Selhurst Park, adjudging the decision incorrect.

The Reds were handed a late spot-kick, which Fabinho duly converted, though there was rightly some debate over whether the call should have been made in the first place in light of the change of direction the ball took prior Diogo Jota’s collision with Vicente Guaita.

That Is Not A Penalty. Never in a million years. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 23, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s men went on to secure a 3-1 victory, narrowing down the gap between themselves and leaders Manchester City to nine points (with a game remaining in hand for the Merseysiders).

From our point of view here at the EOTK, we find it hard to agree with Kevin Friend’s decision, despite it helping kill off the worrying degree of momentum the Eagles had built in the second-half.

As such, we have to sympathise with Palace fans rightly aggrieved by the decision-making on offer from the on-pitch official and VAR operators at Stockley Park.

