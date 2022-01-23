Gary Lineker makes Van Dijk goal claim after Liverpool defender heads Reds in front at Selhurst Park

Gary Lineker couldn’t contain his awe on Twitter at the amount of power Virgil van Dijk put on the header that snatched Liverpool an early lead at Selhurst Park.

Andy Robertson grabbed an assist for the corner that provided the Dutchman with his second goal of the season, with the Eagles found to be wanting with the quality of their defending from the set-piece, as the Dutchman marched towards the goal virtually unmarked.w

Crikey! @VirgilvDijk headed that so hard, he’d have hit the net if he’d been 20 yards out. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 23, 2022

With the Reds presented with an opportunity to further cut the deficit to Manchester City following the Etihad-based outfit’s 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend, it’s exactly the kind of start Jurgen Klopp will have called for from his men.

Provided that we can secure a further win from our game in hand, we would bring ourselves to within six points of the league leaders in a title race many had given up on in light of the Cityzens’ domestic dominance.

Add Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita back into a team carrying some momentum and things begin to look rather interesting for us as far as our title hopes are concerned.

