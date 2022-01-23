‘He is one of them at Liverpool now’ – Former PL defender expresses admiration for ‘bargain’ Jota

Michael Dawson has labelled Liverpool star Diogo Jota a ‘bargain’ as the Portugal international continues to impress in the absence of star men Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 24-year-old, who Jurgen Klopp described as ‘world-class’ recently, netted both of his side’s goals in the victory over Arsenal on Thursday to book the Reds a spot in the Carabao Cup final next month.

“Yes, I do [agree with Klopp’s ‘world-class’ Jota comments],” Dawson told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“I think he is that good.

“We sit on the show and talk about ‘how are they going to deal without a Mane and a Salah?’

“When Jota first went there, I thought, ‘how is he going to get into the team? Where he is going to play? Firmino there. And a front three as good as anyone in the world.

“I just thought, ‘he is going to be a bench player’. But how he has gone in by scoring goals. And he has stepped up to the mark without the superstars. And he is one of them at Liverpool now – what a signing he has been. £40 million I think it was? That’s a bargain.”

The former Wolves man is the Premier League’s second top scorer with 10 goals, behind teammate Mo Salah (16), and he’ll be looking to add to that tally against Crystal Palace today.

The £40m fee that we paid the Midlands club for his services is looking like a real bargain indeed.

His new chant was ringing around the Emirates after his two sublime goals and hopefully, it’ll be ringing around Selhurst Park this afternoon.

If we can put in a similar performance to the display against the Gunners on Thursday then we should be able to earn all three points.