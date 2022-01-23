(Image) Hilarious screenshot compares Gerrard and Ferguson’s reactions after Buendia’s Villa winner

Aston Villa’s winning goal ahead of the stroke of half-time elicited a euphoric reaction, as one might expect, from Steven Gerrard.

Things weren’t quite so rosy in the opposite technical box, however, with Everton legend and now caretaker boss, Duncan Ferguson, burying his head in his hands whilst the Villa boss celebrated with his fellow staff.

The Villans went on to clinch all three points at Goodison Park to push themselves up to 10th in the league table, whilst leaving the Blues in the dust close to the relegation zone.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @andylfcynwa1892: