Independence Day actor suggests ‘corruption at play’ in Liverpool penalty call

Jim Piddock has suggested in a tweet that corruption could have inspired Kevin Friend’s decision to award Liverpool a late penalty in their 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

The Independence Day actor did acknowledge that VAR may have once again proved to be inadequate on the day after the referee was invited to revisit Diogo Jota’s collision with Vicente Guaita on the monitor.

CPFC should request a PL investigation into that Liverpool game. Worst VAR/referee decision I’ve ever seen.

Either VAR doesn’t work and should be scrapped or there was corruption at play to try and keep the title race close.#CPFC — Jim Piddock (@realjimpiddock) January 23, 2022

The official chose to hand Fabinho a whack at goal from the spot-kick following further analysis, with the holding midfielder converting to kill the Eagles’ second-half momentum.

Given the bizarre calls that have gone against, not forgetting a stonewall penalty that should have been handed to our Portuguese international during our draw with Tottenham, we hardly think it reasonable to suggest some ill-advised tinkering at the top of the game was at play.

VAR has its critics understandably, though it’s subject to those that use it rather than being naturally difficult before human interference.

As ever, we must return to criticisms around the training of officials entering the game who seem to fail to achieve any sort of consistency in their decision-making.

