‘It’s not going to be easy’ – Michael Owen predicts the result of Liverpool’s trip to Selhurst Park

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has backed his old side to earn all three points as they visit Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Reds are returning to London today after booking their spot in the Carabao Cup final with the victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on Thursday.

“Palace have conceded a few late equalisers this season, and they conceded another one against Brighton last week,” Owen told BetVictor (via the Sport Review).

“Palace are sitting in a mid-table position, but they could be so much higher, which must be frustrating for Vieira.

“No Mane, no Salah, no problem for Liverpool last week against Brentford. I said other players would have to step up, and they did. Oxlade-Chamberlain was excellent, and Jota was a threat throughout.

“It’s not going to be easy without those two, but they showed they have enough to still beat the teams they are favoured against.

“I can see Palace getting a goal, they are always dangerous at home. I think Liverpool will win though, 3-1.”

Patrick Viera’s side have looked good at times this season, especially with on-loan Chelsea man Conor Gallagher performing so impressively, but if we can perform to a similar level to how we did against the Gunners during the week then we should have enough to earn all three points.

Jurgen Klopp has claimed he’ll have to wait and see whether Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be fit for the trip to the capital but we will of course be without Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane as they remain in Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The last time we visited Selhurst Park, back when Roy Hodgson was in charge of the Eagles, we scored seven without reply in an emphatic victory.

We also defeated Palace 3-0 at Anfield earlier this season but all three goalscorers on the day were the aforementioned African contingent that will be absent today.

We’re expecting a much tighter game but hopefully, we can return back to Merseyside with all three points this evening.