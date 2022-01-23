Liverpool could be set to save millions with free transfer midfield signing but face serious Bundesliga competition for 25-year-old – ESPN

Liverpool could set themselves up for a bargain addition to the squad by acting on their reported interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria, whose contract is set to expire in the summer.

According to ESPN (via football.london), however, the Reds won’t be alone in a potential race for the Swiss international’s signature, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund said to be equally intrigued about the defensive midfielder.

Able to play as both a holding midfielder and centre-half, the 25-year-old would represent superb cover for both Fabinho and the centre of Jurgen Klopp’s backline.

Having cover for our world-class holding option in the middle of the park would certainly be a far from bad idea – particularly for free.

Realistically, with a trio of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara available, it could be argued Liverpool generally have enough in the way of creative midfielders going forward.

However, though the 20-year-old has been known to express similar press-resistant traits to ex-No.5 Gini Wijnaldum, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the recruitment team focus on bringing in another similar option to the Englishman.

Specifically, one capable of also progressing the play in addition to being able to soak up and surpass pressure.

