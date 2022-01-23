Liverpool fans will love hilarious seven words Klopp told Alisson after Crystal Palace heroics

Jurgen Klopp was immeasurably grateful to Alisson Becker after the Liverpool No.1 produced a stellar display to keep the Reds ahead at Selhurst Park.

The German shared with Sky Sports after the game, courtesy of a tweet from Goal journalist, Neil Jones, that he’d thanked the goalkeeper for ‘saving our backside again’.

Klopp on Alisson to Sky Sports "I said to him now, thank you for saving our backside again. He said 'that's my job'. Of course it is very helpful to have a world-class goalkeeper at the back!"#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 23, 2022

The Brazilian international was an absolutely pivotal presence behind the backline, making a number of instinctive saves – particularly in the second-half when Patrick Vieira’s men gathered a great deal of momentum.

It’s almost cliche, though it’s rightly pointed out that having a world-class goalkeeper can be the difference between winning and losing games – let alone silverware – and such a claim couldn’t be closer to the truth when it comes to the former Roma shotstopper’s importance to us.

Questions will be asked of the team for some sloppy play at times, though Klopp will no doubt be hoping that the rest period offered by the winter break between now and our FA Cup meeting with Cardiff City in early February will help solve any issues relating to fatigue.

