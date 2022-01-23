Liverpool fans will love the tweet Fabinho’s wife sent out following the victory at Crystal Palace

Fabinho’s wife Rebeca Tavares has once again taken to her Twitter account to celebrate yet another impressive performance from the Brazilian.

The Liverpool No. 3 scored the Reds’ third of the game with an impressive late penalty at Selhurst Park to secure all three points and he’s now scored four goals in his last five appearances for us.

The awarding of the penalty came with real controversy after Kevin Friend made the decision after checking the pitchside monitor even though it appeared that Diogo Jota had simply ran into the Palace ‘keeper Vicente Guaita.

Friend adjudged that the Portugal international was fouled and Fabinho then fired home from 12-yards to ensure the travelling Kopites made the journey back to Merseyside happy.

His wife took to social media to provide her summary of what Fabinho can offer saying: ‘CB + midfielder + striker = Fabinho’.

He offers so much protection to our defence, he covers the midfield area of the pitch excellently and he’s been adding goals to his game in recent weeks.

Ultimately, Tavares is saying that he can do everything and it’s hard to argue with her tweet when you look at the way he’s been performing lately.

CB + midfielder + striker = Fabinho 🤣💪🏻🙌🏻 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) January 23, 2022