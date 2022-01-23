Liverpool team news confirmed: Oxlade-Chamberlain starts as Reds presented with title race opportunity

Liverpool have a golden chance to capitalise on a rare slip-up from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City outfit in their visit to Selhurst Park.

The Reds are set to take on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, with a win needed to cut down the deficit to nine points (leaving the Reds with a game in hand to bring them a step closer to the Premier League leaders.

Jurgen Klopp’s post-match celebrations after our 3-0 win over Brentford certainly suggested that the German has far from given up on his side’s hopes of catching up with the Cityzens.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk has been selected in the heart of the defence alongside Joel Matip.

In the middle of the park, Jordan Henderson starts with Fabinho and an in-form Curtis Jones.

With Mo Salah and Sadio Mane remaining at the AFCON after qualifying for the knockouts with their respective national sides, Klopp must rely on Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain up top.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's Reds have a chance to further close the gap to Manchester City following the Cityzens' recent slip-up with a big performance at Selhurst Park. What do you make of the team sent out? 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/DNyBjBJLWE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 23, 2022