Pundit explains what one exciting Liverpool star has over Bobby Firmino

Noel Whelan sang Diogo Jota’s praises following his pivotal contributions in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat of Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Portuguese international’s ability to regularly find the net is what separates him from his fellow centre-forward, Bobby Firmino, according to the pundit.

“Some people may have turned their nose up or raised their eyebrows when Liverpool paid £40million for him, but I think Jurgen Klopp saw a player who fit right into his system,” the former Leeds United man told Football Insider.

“He loves playing off the shoulder, can finish with both feet, very clever, and he’s so clinical – he can do everything and score all types of goals.

“I think that’s what separates him and Roberto Firmino – the goal ratio Jota produces.”

The former Wolves attacker has currently amassed an impressive total of 14 goals in all competitions – double that of the Brazilian’s, albeit with more than double the number of minutes.

To focus purely on goals, however, would be to entirely overlook the point of having a player like our No.9 available – specifically, qualities like his ability to link-up play and drag defenders out of position.

Whilst Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have been away on AFCON duties, however, the need to replace the pair’s goals in the meantime has been clear and Jota more than stepped up to the challenge in their absence to help us through to our first final of the season.

