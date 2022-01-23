‘Robbed’ – Some Liverpool fans surprised by 22-year-old’s first-XI exclusion ahead of Palace clash

Several Liverpool supporters were left a little surprised on Twitter by Ibrahima Konate’s exclusion from the first-XI ahead of their side’s impending meeting with Crystal Palace.

Following what several noted to be a poor first-half performance from Joel Matip in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium, the expectation for some would be that Jurgen Klopp would turn to the Frenchman for the trip to London.

The German, however, had other intentions in mind, opting for the centre-back partnership of the Cameroonian and Virgil van Dijk that has proved mightily effective throughout much of the season.

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed: Oxlade-Chamberlain starts as Reds presented with title race opportunity

We must admit we had expected the former RB Leipzig defender to be swapped in for the ex-Schalke man, though we’re certainly far from disappointed by the selection call.

With some superb coordination with the medical department, we’ve performed miracles in keeping Matip fit – indeed, the 30-year-old has enjoyed more than double the number of minutes (2,056) managed last term (866).

For much of the campaign, the centre-half has been a superb option in the back four and has arguably been highly underrated by commentators beyond the borders of Merseyside.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Expected Konate to start after that awful display by Matip midweek — GATTUSO (@iamKatiso_Mok) January 23, 2022

Zaha is at the AFCON so no worries

I would have preferred Konate to partner VVD in defence — Chichichilolo1 (@ChinyereAgwu) January 23, 2022

Surprised that Konate doesn't start today — Jamie-LFC-90 (@JamieLFC901) January 23, 2022

Konate should be playing — Jamie Winchcomb (@JamieWinchcomb) January 23, 2022

Should've played Konate against Édouard if he's playing, but we move. Alternative kit too. Come on lads. — Adam (@AdxmLFC) January 23, 2022

konate robbed — : (@xberole_) January 23, 2022

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!