Sadio Mane’s Senegal & Mo Salah’s Egypt to battle out for World Cup place

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s respective national sides have been pitted against each other following the latest draw for CAF qualifiers ahead of the World Cup later this year, as shared by journalist, Liam Bekker.

The fixture in question is reportedly set to take place in March, in what could be a particularly interesting meeting between the two Liverpool attackers.

Only one of Liverpool's Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah will get to take part in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Egypt and Senegal have been drawn against each other in the final round of CAF qualifiers for the tournament. #LFC pic.twitter.com/mYULi490kZ — Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) January 23, 2022

The pair have yet to light up the AFCON competition as far as goals are concerned, with both having only registered a goal apiece in the group stages – albeit, crucial, match-winning efforts at that.

The Reds duo have otherwise been enjoying more than solid campaigns domestically with Jurgen Klopp’s men, with our No.11, in particular, excelling with 23 goals in 26 games (across all competitions).

With all three of our players through to the knockout stages, there’s a reasonable chance too that a Liverpool star could lift the competition trophy in early February, which would only given them a boost of confidence ahead of the World Cup.

