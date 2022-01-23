(Video) Brilliant moment Jurgen Klopp shares beers with fans after pivotal Crystal Palace victory

Jurgen Klopp was spotted passing out some beers from the Liverpool team coach following his Liverpool outfit’s 3-1 victory on the road against Crystal Palace.

The tie ended with some late VAR controversy – as often seems to be the case these days in the English top-flight – after Diogo Jota’s collision with Vicente Guaita ended in Kevin Friend pointing to the spot to signal the death knell of the Eagles’ fightback hopes.

It’s nice to see the German deservedly laying back ahead of the winter break following a superb run of results without key men Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

You can catch the clip below:

