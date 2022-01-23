(Video) Gerrard’s supremely cool three words to the cameras after playing a pass at Goodison Park

Steven Gerrard seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself at a ground that has proved as equally hostile to him personally as a manager as it did in his prime playing days with Liverpool.

The Aston Villa boss was seen passing a ball back on the turf before turning to the cameras and saying: “Still got it.”

The 40-year-old was a superb midfielder before turning to coaching, with many a Red no doubt wondering what would have become of his career had he chosen to remain at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"Still got it." 😏 pic.twitter.com/lL15zOIK33 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2022