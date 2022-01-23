(Video) Klopp shares lovely post-match moment with away fans as Reds close the gap to City

Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after Liverpool managed to secure the lion’s share of the points following a tough second-half against Crystal Palace.

The German was captured on camera celebrating with his side’s travelling fans with his classic fist-pumps celebration after the Reds secured a 3-1 victory in London.

The result leaves the Merseysiders nine points away from Manchester City, following the league leaders’ 1-1 draw against Southampton, with a game in handing presenting them with an opportunity to further cut the deficit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & originating from @indykaila:

The man who turned doubters into believers. He’s not giving up and neither will we, Reds 👊pic.twitter.com/Yp6Sj8ltw5 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 23, 2022