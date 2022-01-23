(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain completes Robertson’s insane floated delivery with ruthless finish to double Liverpool lead

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped Liverpool capitalise on their first-half dominance over Crystal Palace with the Reds second goal of the first 45.

The Englishman was the second of Jurgen Klopp’s men to benefit from Andy Robertson’s superb delivery, ruthlessly finishing off a chance at the far post following the Scot’s floated delivery.

It marks yet another contribution to the scoresheet for the former Gunners midfielder amidst the ongoing AFCON-enforced absences of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & beINSports:

OX!! 👊 Liverpool dominating at Selhurst Park as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubles the lead! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/XMvxWA29Ps — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022