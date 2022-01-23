(Video) Roy Keane jokes he’s scared of upsetting Klopp with Liverpool criticism

Roy Keane jokingly told his fellow Sky Sports pundits that he was ‘wary’ of upsetting Klopp with his accusations of sloppiness in the final 10 minutes of the first-half of Liverpool’s meeting with Crystal Palace.

To be completely fair to the former Manchester United midfielder, such a claim would be spot on, with the Reds noticeably struggling after the half-hour mark.

Were it not for the heroics of Alisson Becker throughout the Premier League encounter, one must certainly wonder whether we would have emerged from London with all three points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"I'm a bit wary of saying they've gone sloppy in case Klopp comes after me." 🤣 Liverpool were lucky not to concede in the last 10 minutes of the first half 👀 pic.twitter.com/0Lf330MEMp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022