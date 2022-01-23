(Video) Watch Alisson’s superb close-range save as Reds caught out by Palace

Alisson Becker was one of Liverpool’s standout performers in the first-half of the Reds’ away trip to Selhurst Park.

The Brazilian produced a number of fine saves to preserve Jurgen Klopp’s men’s lead, with his close-range, instinctive stop against Jean-Philippe Mateta standing out.

The Merseysiders were a little guilty of some careless play in the final few moments of their clash with Crystal Palace, with the first-team likely to be given a light scolding by their talismanic head coach as a preventative measure.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Simplesmente Alisson Becker! pic.twitter.com/vjSgLWsw9D — V I N Y 🇦🇹 (@Vinykuhn) January 23, 2022