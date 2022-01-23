(Video) – Watch ice-cool Fabinho slot penalty after lengthy VAR review

Fabinho put Liverpool 3-1 up at Selhurst Park with a well-placed penalty past Vicente Guaita in the Crystal Palace net after a lengthy VAR check.

Diogo Jota was adjudged to have been fouled by the Palace ‘keeper although referee Kevin Friend initially awarded the home side a goal kick.

The incident was then reviewed by VAR and Friend watched the incident on the pitchside monitor and awarded the Reds with a spot-kick which Fabinho scored.

The goal is the Brazilian’s fourth in five games and the victory leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men in second place, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had put us two-nil up before half-time, Odsonne Edouard then pulled one back for the hosts in what was an unconvincing second-half display from us.

The late penalty calmed all nerves and the travelling fans can now head back up north happy.

You can catch a clip of our No. 3’s penalty below courtesy of beIN sports (via WFTV16 on Twitter).