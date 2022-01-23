(Video) – Watch pundits discuss whether Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal at Selhurst Park should’ve stood

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain extended Liverpool’s lead at Selhurst Park with a tidy left-footed finish but Jamie Redknapp has questioned whether the goal should’ve stood in the first place.

The Ox received the ball from Andy Robertson’s delightful cross and although he was definitely onside, Bobby Firmino, who was stood in an offside position and jumped for the ball, wasn’t.

A VAR check did take place and found that the Brazilian had no impact on the actions of any Palace defenders or the goalkeeper.

It certainly would’ve been harsh to rule the goal out considering that our No. 9 didn’t even touch the ball and none of Patrick Viera’s men even appealed to the officials for offside.

Jamie Redknapp appears to be very much clutching at straws – a lot of goals would be ruled out if Redknapp’s way of thinking was applied to the game.

You can catch a clip of the debate below courtesy of Sky Sports (via @FootballJOE on Twitter).

Should Liverpool’s second have been ruled out? Firmino is offside and drags Mitchell away from Ox despite not touching the ball… pic.twitter.com/DqEBNrXd5i — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 23, 2022