(Video) Watch Trent’s world-class ball to Jota that led to penalty controversy

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing range has rightly been lauded for several seasons, with his latest entry – a cross to Diogo Jota in the second-half – a sound addition.

The Liverpool fullback precipitated his side’s late penalty at Selhurst Park after finding the run of the Portuguese international prior to being taken out by the Crystal Palace No.1.

Andy Robertson will rightly attract a superior amount of praise for his contributions on the day, though it’s hard not to likewise adore the vision on display from the Scouse Academy graduate to produce a goalscoring opportunity.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Mick_Moran_ & Sky Sports:

Trent Alexander-Arnold is absolutely fucking ridiculous. What a ball. pic.twitter.com/HUS5A4mj7v — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) January 23, 2022