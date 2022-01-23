(Video) – Watch Virgil van Dijk give Liverpool early lead with bullet header at Selhurst Park

It’s taken Liverpool less than eight minutes to take the lead at Selhurst Park courtesy of a bullet header from Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman headed in from a superb Andy Robertson corner to put the Reds 1-0 up in South London.

He appeared to be unmarked and simply powered the ball home at the near post.

The goal from our No. 4 reflects the fast start that we’d made to the game and the header is the former Southampton man’s first goal since netting in the 4-0 win over the Saints back in November.

A win will take us to within nine points of league leaders Manchester City after they were held to a draw by Southampton yesterday – we will still have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s side after this game.

Of course, the game is far from over but what a start!

You can catch a clip of the goal below courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter.

"AS EASY AS THAT!!" Virgil Van Dijk with a bullet header to put Liverpool in front! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ssIWP0r0g7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022