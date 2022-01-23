‘We are not so far’ – Granit Xhaka claims Arsenal can catch ‘struggling’ Chelsea and Liverpool

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has expressed his frustration at the fact his side are only considered to be a fourth-placed side and claimed that the Gunners can catch Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Jurgen Klopp’s side on Thursday but the Switzerland international believes Arsenal ‘are not so far’ from the Reds in the league standings.

“It’s a shame because everyone is only speaking about the fourth place,” Xhaka told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“I believe we can do much better than that.

“Chelsea is struggling, at the moment, as well. We are not so far from them, even Liverpool as well.

“But, first of all, we have to look after ourselves. Take the points that we need and not look too much to the others.”

The North London club currently find themselves seventh in the table, nine points behind Chelsea, and ten points behind Liverpool.

They do have a whopping three games in hand on Thomas Tuchel’s side and one game in hand on us as they welcome Burnley to the Emirates today.

The comments from the Arsenal No. 34 appear to be his way of attempting to lift the mood in the camp after some disappointing results recently.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest recently and are without a win in their last four games.

Hopefully, we can continue to win games, starting today at Selhurst Park, and have a strong second-half to the season to ensure we finish way clear of Xhaka and co.