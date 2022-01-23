‘World class’, ‘immense’ – Liverpool fans marvel over Alisson Becker’s performance against Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their admiration for their Brazilian ‘keeper Alisson Becker after he helped Jurgen Klopp’s side earn all three points earlier today.

The Reds defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park but had the ex-Roma man to thank for a number of phenomenal saves throughout the game to deny the hosts.

The 29-year-old made outstanding saves from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise in the first half as Patrick Viera’s side attempted to reduce the deficit after Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain strikes had the Reds two-up early on.

Alisson is recognised as the best goalkeeper in the world by many supporters around the world, not just those of the Liverpool persuasion, and today’s performance will reinforce those claims.

Although a late (and controversial) Fabinho penalty wrapped up the victory for the visitors late on, the game could’ve been very different if it wasn’t for our No. 1.

You can catch some of the reactions from Twitter below.

Alisson Becker. Thats the tweet. 🙌🏻🔴 #LFC — Callum Revill (@_Rev19) January 23, 2022

Shoutout to Alisson. Made numerous saves to keep the lead. — Muhd Syafiq (@CasualMalay) January 23, 2022

Alisson won us the 3 points today, he was absolutely immense. Don’t feel that it was a penalty but we are owed a big slice of luck especially after Jota not getting the penalty against Spurs, so happy that we got it! — Paul LFC (@ToBe_Coutinhoed) January 23, 2022

Three points is all that matters today!! Alisson was immense. #LFC — Paul ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🌍 (@PaulKLFC) January 23, 2022

It was tough, the 3-1 helped still. It is what it is. We should have scored more goals anyway but Alisson made 3 or more saves that were WORLD CLASS — Julian 👑 (@01mJulian) January 23, 2022