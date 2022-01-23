‘World class’, ‘immense’ – Liverpool fans marvel over Alisson Becker’s performance against Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their admiration for their Brazilian ‘keeper Alisson Becker after he helped Jurgen Klopp’s side earn all three points earlier today.

The Reds defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park but had the ex-Roma man to thank for a number of phenomenal saves throughout the game to deny the hosts.

The 29-year-old made outstanding saves from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise in the first half as Patrick Viera’s side attempted to reduce the deficit after Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain strikes had the Reds two-up early on.

Alisson is recognised as the best goalkeeper in the world by many supporters around the world, not just those of the Liverpool persuasion, and today’s performance will reinforce those claims.

Although a late (and controversial) Fabinho penalty wrapped up the victory for the visitors late on, the game could’ve been very different if it wasn’t for our No. 1.

You can catch some of the reactions from Twitter below.

