Andy Robertson praises the Liverpool supporters after his two assists that pushed his side to victory

Andy Robertson was on fine form as he helped Liverpool record a 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park with his two brilliant assists.

Jurgen Klopp is blessed to have to of the best attacking full-backs in world football and once again they stood up to the task of assisting the team as our No.26 set-up the first two goals of the day.

The Scottish captain also had to help out going back as we had to dig in to secure all three points, something that wasn’t missed by the left-back in his post-match Instagram upload.

The 27-year-old said: ‘Never an easy place to go but a BIG 3 points!! Away end 🔝❤️ #YNWA’.

Now the lads get a break from club action, let’s hope for a clean bill of health as they return to attack a busy February schedule in four different competitions.

Fingers crossed we can keep a solid start to the year going and end the season with more than one piece of silverware and plenty of happy memories.

You can view Robertson's words via his Instagram account:

