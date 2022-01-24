‘Another exceptional performance’ – BBC pundit highlights importance of Liverpool star after victory over Crystal Palace

Garth Crooks has named Liverpool ‘keeper Alisson Becker in his Team of the Week after the Brazilian was inspired form as his side defeated Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The 29-year-old made a number of impressive saves in the first half to deny the hosts and ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side went into the break with their two-goal lead intact.

“The point-blank save from Jean-Philippe Mateta set the scene for what was another exceptional performance from Alisson away at Crystal Palace. Liverpool desperately needed to win this game in order to close the gap on Manchester City,” Crooks told BBC Sport (via HITC).

“A point was no use to Liverpool in the battle for the title but Alisson has given Liverpool a glimmer of hope should Manchester City continue to drop points. Even if it’s only a glimmer.”

It certainly is a ‘glimmer’ at the moment but if we can continue to win our games and apply the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side – you never know.

The former Roma man was superb at the weekend and he really is up there with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah as one of our most important signings in recent years.

After Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton at the weekend, it was vital that we earned all three points against Patrick Viera’s side.

The huge £70m fee we paid to secure the services of our No. 1 has already been repaid with his world-class performances during his time at the club and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was keen to highlight the importance of the Brazilian after the game yesterday.

Hopefully, Alisson can continue his impressive form as we look to end the season strongly.