Fabinho’s social media post after his goal scoring run continued from the spot at Selhurst Park

Fabinho continued his fine scoring form of 2022 as he helped Liverpool secure all three points at Selhurst Park.

Our No.3 bagged himself a late penalty after a controversial decision to award a foul on Diogo Jota, once the ball hit the back of the net the game was won and so wild celebrations followed.

We knew that someone would need to fill the void of goals once Mo Salah and Sadio Mane left the team but very few expected our defensive midfielder to be the man with the most goals this calendar year.

READ MORE: (Video) “Thanks!” Jamie Carragher responds to Premier League title dig by Laura Woods on Sky Sports

After the game, the 28-year-old said: ‘Great 3 points today. Let’s keep it going! 🙏🏾 #LFC #YNWA’.

It was a selfless post by the former Monaco man who didn’t even mention his penalty and scoring form but such is the nature of the team, it’s all about the three points.

Let’s keep them coming once the winter break ends Fab!

You can read Fabinho’s words via his Instagram account:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!