Former Leeds striker discusses ‘terrible’ Liverpool penalty decision at Selhurst Park

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that the decision to award Liverpool a penalty at Selhurst Park was a ‘terrible one’ and has suggested that ex-players should be involved in the VAR process.

He also called for ‘consistency’ after the Reds came away from Selhurst Park with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a Fabinho penalty.

“Absolutely not, what a terrible decision,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“I think this is where the consistency, clarity and common sense should come into play.

“It’s never been a penalty. If anything, Jota has run straight into the keeper – and that’s the way it was.

“It was so soft. He was never going to get to the ball, and he’s changed his run to collide with the goalkeeper.

“That is where you need that experience in the VAR room. Putting an ex-player up there would give that insight into the brain of a player.”

It certainly was a questionable decision to award us a penalty – many Liverpool fans will admit that it was purely just a collision between Diogo Jota and Vicente Guaita and there was no foul by either player.

The standard of refereeing in the Premier League has come under some serious criticism this season after a number of inconsistent and questionable decisions.

VAR appears to have affected the performance of our officials in a negative way rather than a positive one.

Decisions tend to even themselves out over the course of the season – we’ve had one go our way this week, but there may be a big call that goes against us in the next game.

Consistency is something we really need from our officials in order for the Premier League to continue to be recoginsed as the best league in the world by many.