Harvey Elliott posts a big hint about his possible imminent return from injury

Harvey Elliott has been missing from first-team action since early September but it looks as though he could be gracing the Anfield turf once again, very soon.

His return to full training had plenty of supporters excited about the opportunity to see our No.67 back on the pitch but the Arsenal and Crystal Palace games came too early for him.

With an impending two-week break ahead of the squad, it looks as though this could provide the youngster enough time to return to full fitness and be able to play once again.

READ MORE: James Milner on Liverpool’s ‘big three points’ after the 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace

The 18-year-old wrote: ‘See you soon reds… 😉 enjoy the break ❤️’.

The wink implies a lot more than it says and it doesn’t seem too hard to connect the dots and assume we will see the former Fulham man back in action against Cardiff City in the FA Cup, at the start of next month.

Let’s hope it’s not a rushed return and that we’ll have the boyhood Liverpool fan back in a red shirt very soon.

You can view the post via Elliott’s Instagram page:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!