James Milner on Liverpool’s ‘big three points’ after the 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace

James Milner came onto the pitch immediately after Fabinho had put Liverpool 3-1 ahead and was delighted to help the team beat Crystal Palace.

It looked as though our No.7 could be gracing the Selhurst Park pitch with his first touch being the penalty that was awarded to the Reds after the clash between Diogo Jota and Vicente Guaita.

However; his penalty expertise were not required, so his main role was to ensure that all three points came back with us to Merseyside and it was very much mission accomplished.

After the game the 36-year-old said: ‘Another big three points, we keep going 👊🔴 #ynwa’

Our vice-captain is the perfect player to bring on so that we can defend a lead and he knows every trick in the book to help wind down a clock, in the dying embers of any match.

His role on and off the pitch is invaluable and it’s great that he can get so much joy in whatever way he helps the team to victory.

