Medical expert discusses when ‘vital’ Liverpool star may return to action

Medical expert Ben Dinnery has claimed that Thiago Alcantara may return to the Liverpool team when they face Cardiff City in the FA Cup on February 6.

The Spaniard has not featured for the Reds since the 3-1 defeat of Newcastle in December after contracting COVID and suffering with a hip injury.

“I think it’s a good game to come back to, the Cardiff one,” Dinnery told Football Insider.

“What they will be trying to do with Thiago is minimise his risk in their preparation. All of that work will be going on the training pitch.

“The intensity in an FA Cup game maybe isn’t the same. This could be an opportunity for Klopp to give him 60 or 70 minutes from the start.

“Alternatively, you could give him to 20 or 30 minutes from the bench with one eye on those upcoming Premier League fixtures.

“When he returns, this will be absolutely massive for them. He is vital and he brings something completely different.

“Once European football is back, you’re going to need your squad. They aren’t blessed with a massive squad.”

We have seen glimpses of what the former Barcelona man has to offer this season with a number of impressive performances, especially towards the end of 2021 when the No. 6 netted two goals in two games – including an absolute screamer of a strike against Porto in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have only lost one game since Thiago suffered his hip injury but at times there has been a lack of creativity coming from our midfield.

READ MORE: ‘Another exceptional performance’ – BBC Pundit highlights importance of Liverpool star after victory at Crystal Palace

Harvey Elliott is another midfielder nearing a return to action at what is an important time of the season for the Reds.

Next month we have a trip to Milan to face Inter in the Champions League Round of 16 as well as the Carabao Cup final with Chelsea at Wembley.

Some of our key players are potentially returning at an important time of the season – hopefully we can push on and end the campaign strongly.