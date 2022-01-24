Naby Keita in high spirits as Guinea prepare for the Round of 16 tie without him

Naby Keita seems to be in high spirits, despite not being able to feature in the round of 16 game against Gambia for Guinea.

After being pictured and videoed with Sadio Mane, where the pair discussed Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace, our No.8 has been posing for some pictures with his compatriots.

Pictured alongside six of his international teammates, the nation’s captain is clearly helping keep morale high as his teammates search for glory.

Given the two-week domestic break that presents itself to the Liverpool squad, all the AFCON players should be back by the time our next Premier League game kicks off.

Best of luck to all involved and we hope that the 26-year-old is the first to book his place in the quarter finals of the prestigious tournament.

You can view the post via @sylinational on their Instagram page:

