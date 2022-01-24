Nigel de Jong dedicates Instagram post to ‘Big Virg’ after his bullet header against Crystal Palace

Virgil van Dijk is as much of a hero in his home nation as he is in Liverpool and one of his biggest supporters is fellow Dutchman Nigel de Jong.

The captain of Holland put the Reds 1-0 up inside 10 Selhurst Park minutes with a bullet header that flew past the dumbfounded Vicente Guaita.

Now working as a pundit on Dutch television, the former Manchester City midfielder was quick to upload an Instagram post in honour of the flying Dutchman’s header.

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott posts a big hint about his possible imminent return from injury

The 37-year-old wrote: ‘Big Virg’ alongside a video of the celebration that followed his goal against Crystal Palace.

It was our No.4’s first headed goal of the season which was something that he appeared to have pre-predicted as he shouted to his teammates during the celebrations.

There’s a lot of love for our centre-half and we’re lucky to be the team that he’s scoring these big goals for.

You can view the post on de Jong’s Instagram stories:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965