‘Recharge and go again’ – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is looking forward to the winter break before attacking the rest of the season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in back-to-back Liverpool league games for the first time since February 2020 as he doubled the lead at Selhurst Park.

Following the loss of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON, it was always going to be a tough task to find the player that could fill their gaps at the top of the pitch and recent performances have provided our No.15 the chance.

The former Arsenal man has repaid the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp and will be hoping to retain a place in the team, after the end of the winter break.

The 28-year-old said: ‘Always a tough place to go and a big 3 points! 🙌🏽Recharge and go again after the break 🔋 #ynwa’.

Our next game isn’t until the FA Cup tie against Cardiff City on the 6th of February and with the likes of Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi all expected to be back fit and available, our attacking midfielder may have to impress in the cup tie to retain his place in the team.

All the squad will have the League Cup Final targeted as a date they want to be in the starting line-up and so they all have a battle ahead of them next month.

You can read Oxlade-Chamberlain’s statement via his Instagram account:

