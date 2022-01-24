Sadio Mane and Naby Keita talk about the Crystal Palace victory and pose with a shirt together in Cameroon

Sadio Mane and Naby Keita met up with their national teams and managed to pose for a picture and have a chat about Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace.

The pair are preparing for their respective round of 16 games, although our No.8 will be missing for the encounter, and both seemed in high spirits.

A video of the duo was shared on Twitter, along with the caption: ‘Naby Keita and Sadio Mané talking about Liverpool’s victory this afternoon’.

READ MORE: Fabinho’s social media post after his goal scoring run continued from the spot at Selhurst Park

It’s not quite clear what is being said but it’s good to see that they’re both keeping an eye on Jurgen Klopp’s team whilst they are competing for glory in Cameroon.

They then posed with a Senegal shirt belonging to our No.10, which looked as though it had been gifted to the Guinea squad and further illustrates the fame of our winger in his home continent.

It’s a shame that Mo Salah wasn’t able to meet with them too but we still have a few weeks for the reunion!

You can watch Keita and Mane chatting via @saliouvj on Twitter and pictured together on @joseluich Instagram story:

Naby Keita et Sadio Mané qui parlent de la victoire de Liverpool cet après midi. #LFC #CAN2021 https://t.co/Xbf1SquvJk pic.twitter.com/jCiwNk4Qsx — Barry Mamadou Saliou (@saliouvj) January 23, 2022

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!