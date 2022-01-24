(Video) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thanks “world class” Alisson Becker for guiding Liverpool to the three points at Selhurst Park

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took time to thank Alisson Becker as he faced the media following Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Our No.15 scored in back-to-back Liverpool games for the first time since February 2020 and was very happy as he spoke with LFC TV.

The 28-year-old said: “Sometimes you get a bit complacent with expecting Ali to make those sort of saves but he’s world class and moments like that, win you games.

“You do sometimes get used to him doing it and you can’t take that for granted, it’s unbelievable but it’s more disappointing for us in the way that we had the game, at that point we had it fairly under control, to then have to rely on him and put him under that pressure to make them saves is a bit sloppy from us and we weren’t happy with that.

“It’s great to have him behind you in case you do and he saved us there today and was definitely a massive part of the three points today but he’s brilliant and he keeps doing it so, long may it continue”.

It’s fair to say we have all come to expect world class moments from our Brazilian stopper and he pulled off a host of fantastic saves in Selhurst Park.

He often makes the hard stuff look easy and we’re so lucky to have him as our No.1.

You can watch Oxlade-Chamberlain’s thoughts on Alisson courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

