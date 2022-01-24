(Video) – Blackburn supporters show their appreciation for Harvey Elliott as Liverpool star returns to Ewood Park

Harvey Elliott was back at Ewood Park this evening and took to the pitch before Blackburn’s game against Middlesborough to show his appreciation for the support he received during his time on loan at the Championship club last season.

The 18-year-old, who is currently recovering from a serious ankle injury sustained earlier this season, featured for the Lancashire club 41 times – registering seven goals and 11 assists during his time there.

As a result of the COVID pandemic, the Rovers supporters were not fortunate enough to see our No. 67 in the flesh.

He featured in all of Liverpool’s first four games at the beginning of the season and was looking extremely impressive – that was until he suffered a fracture-dislocation at Elland Road in the 3-0 victory over Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

A return to action appears to be not too far away as recent videos released by the club suggest the ex-Fulham star is back participating in team training.

You can catch a video of Elliott at Ewood Park below via @AndyBayes on Twitter.

Great to see Harvey Elliott get some appreciation from #rovers fans who never saw him in the flesh. #bbcefl @BBCLancsSport pic.twitter.com/GQ6e5fSCsI — Andy Bayes (@AndyBayes) January 24, 2022