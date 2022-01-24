(Video) “It’s offside” – Jermaine Jenas believes Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal shouldn’t have stood because Bobby Firmino was offside

Jermaine Jenas did not believe that Liverpool’s second goal against Crystal Palace should have stood because of Bobby Firmino’s role in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal.

Despite not touching the ball, the Match of the Day pundit thought our No.9’s role in distracting Tyrick Mitchell was enough to disallow the goal that doubled Jurgen Klopp’s side’s lead.

The 38-year-old said: “I think it’s offside personally, the minute Firmino attempts to head this ball he becomes active and affects the decision of Mitchell at the back post.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane and Naby Keita talk about the Crystal Palace victory and pose with a shirt together in Cameroon

“You see Mitchell has a little glance over his shoulder and he knows where Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is, now as the play develops he’s got a decision to make and I think he just feels ‘well, I’ve got to pick up Firmino because he’s closer to the ball’.

“I think if he’s not there Firmino, then he [Mitchell] drops a little bit deeper”.

It’s not the worst case that’s ever been put forward and the replays do show that the Brazilian was in an offside position as he attempted the head the ball from Andy Robertson’s cross.

The main reason VAR didn’t change the on-field decision was because no touch of the ball was made but it did look like the defender was distracted by our striker’s jump.

You can watch Jenas’ punditry on Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal (at 13:56) via Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!