(Video) Jordan Henderson jokes that Mo Salah won’t be happy with one player after the Crystal Palace victory

Jordan Henderson took to the post-match media as he discussed Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace and joked about Mo Salah.

Our captain discussed the three goals that were scored and when it came to the final finish that killed the game, he referred to the Egyptian King.

The 31-year-old said: “Mo will not be happy that he wasn’t here to take it but yeah, Fab’s had a couple of penalties and a couple of goals recently so it’s always nice for him to get on the score sheet and to secure the win in the end”.

READ MORE: Nigel de Jong dedicates Instagram post to ‘Big Virg’ after his bullet header against Crystal Palace

Even when he’s away on international duty, our No.11 is an important member of the squad as shown by the skipper referencing him in his post-match interview.

It’s been a real purple patch for Fabinho and he will enter February as the club’s top scorer, a feat that very few supporters would have ever predicted as we exited the festive period.

The positive of this run of fixtures has been finding goals from other areas of the pitch and we now know that if Mo Salah or James Milner are away, the Brazilian can capably step up to the spot.

You can watch Henderson’s post-match interview courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965