(Video) “One of the worst decisions I’ve seen this season” – Micah Richards disgusted with the decision for Liverpool to win a penalty

Michah Richards was not happy with the decision for Liverpool to be awarded a penalty following the clash between Diogo Jota and Vicente Guaita.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Manchester City defender thought that Kevin Friend made a huge mistake by overturning his initial decision.

The 33-year-old said: “No, not at all, this is one of the worst decisions I’ve seen this season, if I’m being totally honest.

READ MORE: ‘Recharge and go again’ – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is looking forward to the winter break before attacking the rest of the season

“The referee is in a great position, it’s a clear view and the on-field decision he doesn’t give it.

“Jota kicks the ball away and he’s run into the ‘keeper, he run into Guaita and it’s a ridiculous decision and I don’t understand why the referee, goes to the monitor and goes against the decision that he’s given.

“Someone on VAR has told him to go there but why don’t you just stay strong with the on-field decision?”.

If it was the other way round, it would be a call that many of our supporters would be disgusted with and it’s fair to see why the Crystal Palace fans would be the same.

It seems to fall in the letter of the law for a penalty but surely common sense would overrule and the decision for it to not be a penalty would be better for the game.

You can watch Richards’ punditry on the Jota pen (at 17:30) via Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!