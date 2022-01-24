(Video) Patrick Vieira says the referee “killed” his side with the late penalty for Liverpool

Patrick Vieira was far from happy as he discussed the decision for Liverpool to be awarded a penalty following the collision between Diogo Jota and Vicente Guaita.

The Crystal Palace manager insinuated that our No.20 was clever in his decision to take the contact from the onrushing ‘keeper but did not think it was enough for a penalty to be given.

The 45-year-old said: “I’m really frustrated by the decision, I have seen it many times, it is never a penalty.

“The wrong decision by the referee had a massive impact on the game. You should ask the referee to talk to you and explain the decision himself.

“I think Jota was really smart. Football is all about contact. We have meetings with the referees and they tell us football is about contact and that contact is part of the game. And now they’ve got it wrong.

“When we scored, the game was there for us to go and try and get that draw. But the referee killed our legs today.”

It was a highly contentious decision by the referee and many, including Micah Richards, believe that he made the wrong call by awarding us the penalty.

The decision killed the late hopes of a comeback by the Eagles but thankfully for us, Fabinho dispatched the penalty and we took all three points home.

You can watch the video of Vieira post-match interview via the BBC Sport Website.

