(Video) Shocking moment one supporter takes Henderson’s shirt from rightful owner as the captain throws shirt into the crowd

Jordan Henderson headed to the away end to celebrate the victory over Crystal Palace with the travelling supporters and selected a fan to receive his shirt.

As he edged closer to the advertising hoardings and threw his shirt, another supporter grabbed it and ran away, leaving our captain furious.

The 31-year-old tried to make the culprit return but it never happened, instead he then promised the rightful owner that he would get another shirt to them if they waited for him after the game.

You can watch the video of the shirt being thrown into the crowd via @ZAGKAG1811:

That was your mate’s top from Hendo @littlemiss_lane Hope @JHenderson has sorted you out with another one 👍🏼 Kinda caught Jurgen in the background with the fist pumps Well played Redmen 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rlQ9HrNEcK — ZAGKAG (@ZAGKAG1811) January 23, 2022

Thankfully our No.14 could hand another shirt out after the game and met with Helen, even posing for a selfie with her, to ensure she received the shirt he had wanted to pass to her.

You can view the image of the pair via @NikkilovesLFC:

@JHenderson such a lovely guy. Great performance today and thank you so much for coming out and giving your shirt as promised to my friend Helen ❤️ xx pic.twitter.com/bLCpgKY7MR — Miss StevieG8 (@NikkilovesLFC) January 23, 2022

It’s easy to say all’s well that ends well but for anyone to steal a shirt that is clearly intended for someone else is pretty shameful, regardless if they wanted to pass it to their child.

Fair play to our skipper for being generous in the first place and for then ensuring everyone went home happy.

