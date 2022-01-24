(Video) Virgil van Dijk appears to shout “What did I say?” as he celebrates scoring the opening goal at Selhurst Park

Virgil van Dijk scored his first headed goal of the season as it bulleted into the Crystal Palace net, to put Liverpool into the lead.

Our No.4 had scored once before this season but we have waited a while for a trademark header from a corner and it was the perfect goal to start the game.

As the Dutch captain reeled away in celebration, he ran to the place where Andy Robertson had taken the corner before unleashing his trademark celebration of a waving hand under the chin and a jump into the air.

As his teammates ran over to join him, it appears as though the 30-year-old twice shouted: “What did I say?” to the rest of the lads who joined him.

Whether it was something they had been working on in the week or a confident prediction from our centre-half that he would find that back of the net, there was a clear message he wanted to share with the team.

Let’s hope he can keep shouting it, with plenty more headed goals this season.

You can watch the video of van Dijk’s celebration via Sky Sports Premier League on Twitter:

"AS EASY AS THAT!!" Virgil Van Dijk with a bullet header to put Liverpool in front! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ssIWP0r0g7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022

