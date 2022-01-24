West Ham still eyeing move for Liverpool defender before January window shuts – Report

West Ham United are still interested in signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this month as The Hammers look to build on an impressive start to the season.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Anfield club in recent months even though he did sign a new long-term deal at the club in the summer.

David Moyes is wanting to bolster his defensive options and the Englishman remains a target for the Hammers as they continue to fight for a top-four spot, that’s according to the Evening Standard (via the Daily Mail).

The East London outfit dropped out of the Champions League positions at the weekend and were replaced by Manchester United after they were defeated 1-0 by Ralf Rangnick’s side at Old Trafford.

Our No. 47 has been injured since the start of December after suffering a fractured cheekbone against AC Milan at the San Siro and has only featured three times for us this term.

He became somewhat of a cult hero last season as he was drafted into the team as a result of a defensive injury crisis and performed superbly.

An unknown Premier Club did reportedly bid £7m for the Bolton-born defender which was turned down by Jurgen Klopp’s side – a fee in the region of £15m is believed to be what the Reds are wanting to receive for his services.

He does deserve to be playing regular first-team football but when he has Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to compete with for a spot in the team, game time is always going to be hard to come by.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Hammers make a move for our defender this month or wait until the summer to confirm their interest.