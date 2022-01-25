Dejan Lovren issues hilarious three-word tweet response to fan asking what he misses most in Liverpool

Dejan Lovren was on Q&A duty on Twitter, sharing with one supporter that he misses ‘Mo and Mo’ when questioned on the one thing he missed the most in Liverpool.

The Croatian international built up quite the friendship with Mo Salah during his time spent with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Mo and Mo. — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) January 25, 2022

Since moving to Zenit in the summer of 2020 the pair remain in touch, though many a fan online has joked about recent signing Kostas Tsimikas having taken the 32-year-old’s place in the equation.

Given our sheer injury struggles in the backline, it seems (with the benefit of hindsight) that a huge mistake was made in allowing the centre-half to part ways with us for the Russian top-flight.

To the credit of our coaching staff, however, a strong solution was found in the combination of Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams whilst the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remained sidelined with long-term injuries.

It’s a shame to not see Lovren jokingly bickering with our Egyptian King on a regular basis in club videos, though we’re sure the feeling remains very much mutual for the latter when it comes to missing the ex-Southampton star’s presence in the squad.

