Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool ‘closely’ monitoring ‘top future talent’ Reds could sign for free in the summer

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring highly-rated talent Fabio Carvalho ‘closely’ according to a tweet from reliable transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old has been in top form in England’s second division of late, registering five goal contributions in his last three games for Fulham.

Liverpool have been monitoring Fabio Carvalho as top future talent for months – Carvalho's doing great with Marco Silva at Fulham and Liverpool are watching him closely 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC There's still no bid on the table – nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race. pic.twitter.com/7LPEkkGN9e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022

With 10 goal contributions in 18 games (across all competitions), the teenager has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Championship despite having suffered with injury and a bout of COVID-19 earlier in the season.

Being set to turn 20 in August, the midfielder would arguably fit perfectly into the recruitment team’s ideal transfer target profile.

With James Milner likely to depart the club in a playing capacity in the summer, the potential signing of Carvalho is one that would serve the purpose of lowering the average age of our midfield as well as bolstering our options in the middle of the park.

The possibility of acquiring the Fulham starlet on a free at the end of the campaign too will surely appeal to Julian Ward and co. too should our interest remain by that point.

