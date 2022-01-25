Gerrard hoping to do deal with Liverpool for unused England international – report

Aston Villa boss, Steven Gerrard, is said to be hopeful of striking an arrangement with his old club Liverpool for the services of Joe Gomez.

The ex-Red is looking to arrange a move for the England international before the end of the January transfer window, as reported by Football Insider.

One might reasonably presume that such a deal will involve a half-season loan switch given the 24-year-old’s importance to the club.

When considering the future of the Englishman, it’s absolutely critical that we don’t forget that he was, for a significant period of time, Jurgen Klopp’s go-to to partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline.

Injuries, sadly, massively disrupted that partnership last term, with Gomez following the Dutchman onto the injury list following his involvement with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

Even with the acquisition of highly-rated centre-half Ibrahima Konate, there remain high hopes for the former Charlton Athletic starlet’s future in Merseyside – and not without good reason.

As far as we’re concerned, however, it seems highly unlikely that Klopp and Co. will gamble on losing a centre-back in the middle of the season (given last year’s struggles) – particularly not if Nat Phillips parts ways before the window draws to a close.

